Food & Drinks

Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites

progressivegrocer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA division of Schuman Cheese, Vevan Foods has augmented its line of plant-based cheeses with creamy Marinated Mozza-Bites. The mozzarella-style product line makes dairy-free entertaining effortless as a flavorful addition to charcuterie boards, margherita skewers or cracker pairings, and can also be used in salads or pasta dishes, or even as a quick indulgent snack. Two varieties are available: Marinated Mozza-Bites, dairy-free mozza cubes marinated in a savory blend of Italian herbs and oil, and Marinated Mozza-Bites Antipasti, dairy-free mozza cubes marinated with kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and Peruvian pearl peppers in an herbed oil blend. A 8.5-ounce cup of either variety retails for a suggested price range of $5.99-$7.49, depending on the retailer.

#Dairy#Salad#Olives#Peppers#Charcuterie#Food Drink#Schuman Cheese#Vevan Foods#Italian#Peruvian
Food & DrinksBHG

No-Bake Energy Bites

To toast oats and coconut, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread oats in one side of a 15x10-inch baking pan. Bake 10 minutes. Add coconut to other side of pan. Bake 3 to 5 minutes more or until oats and coconut are toasted, stirring once; cool. To Store. Layer bites between...
Bimble, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Last Bite of Sumner

The official first day of Fall is merely weeks away, but tell that to Mother Nature! My husband Nick is certain that we are going to have a prolonged summer with hot temperatures into October, he might be right-don't let him know I said that! Maybe I'm getting older, but I can't tolerate the raw, stinging humidity and extreme heat. I always say, the perfect day is sunny and 75 degrees. I guess I shouldn't complain, winter will be here soon enough.
Food & DrinksHastings Tribune

Best Bites: Welch's Juicefuls

These gummy fruit snacks are just as good as Welch’s classic snacks, just with a little bit of juice, emphasis on “little.” Juicefuls is a bit of a misnomer — there’s no pocket of liquid in the snack, just a delicious jam. But it works. Mostly a fruit puree, the jam filling is more of a tasteful surprise than an overload of flowing sugary goop. Welch’s mixed fruit flavor is made with real fruit puree, and of course loaded with cane sugar. This is a sweet snack, but the sugar from the fruit and the corn syrup is delicious either way.
Food & Drinkseatingbirdfood.com

Zucchini Pizza Bites

Satisfy your pizza craving with these healthy zucchini pizza bites. They’re coated in an almond flour mixture, baked and then broiled with the sauce, cheese and toppings. I’ve found the next best thing to happen to pizza since cauliflower pizza crust… zucchini pizza bites!. They’re prepared similar to how I...
Food & Drinkschelseasmessyapron.com

Blueberry Energy Bites

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. Blueberry Energy Bites are loaded with all the good stuff! These bites have coconut flakes, oats, roasted almond butter, chunks of chocolate, and bursts of sweet dried blueberries. They’re naturally sweetened with honey and enhanced with vanilla extract and cinnamon — yum!
RestaurantsColorado Springs Independent

Adept drinks and bites at Dynamo Coffee

The former steampunk-themed Java Punk Coffee became Dynamo recently under Will and Leah Hotop, longtime baristas who started locally at Kawa Coffee together. When I stop by the brightened stylish space, they’re nearing inspections of their new, 2-pound micro roaster in the front window. Will says they hope to be selling house beans retail by late August. Meanwhile, Hold Fast coffee has Dynamo covered with their Guatemala-Ethiopia City Slicker blend on primary ’spro and a Colombian bean for decaf.
RestaurantsSanta Cruz Sentinel

Quick Bites | Local restaurants reopen

Arslans Turkish Street Food (113 Walnut Ave., 831-459-9770, arslansturkishstreetfood.com) is now open for business at the former site of Falafel House. The menu features dishes including Lavash wraps (choice of filling includes falafel, beef/lamb, chicken or Nohut Durum / spiced garbanzo) and combinations with entrées such as Kofte Kebab or Bulgur. Soup and salad offerings include lentil soup and an Istanbul salad with ingredients like red cabbage, tomatoes, olives and feta. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Food & Drinkssticksscratchkitchen.com

Key Lime Pie Protein Bites

Key Lime Pie Protein Bites are the mini, energy-packed, healthy snack version of your favorite summery, tart and creamy key lime pie. These energy bites are made from quinoa, cashew or almond butter, vanilla protein powder, key lime juice, lime zest, and low-fat graham crackers. Pros for Key Lime Pie...
Statesboro, GAvisitstatesboro.org

A Bite of the Boro: Coconut Thai Cuisine

Nestled in the corner of College Plaza, Coconut Thai Cuisine is a hidden gem. Kamolwan Amy Kawpunna has been the chef and owner since 2016, bringing bold Thai flavors to Statesboro. Walking into Coconut Thai Cuisine, the lighting and gold accents on the wall create an open, enticing space. There are lots of details to notice, with one wall being almost entirely covered by a collage of mirrors and frames. One very telling fact about this restaurant is their commitment to not using monosodium glutamate (MSG) in their kitchen. This restaurant also offers vegan and gluten free versions of their sauces and most dishes, so make sure you talk to your server if you have dietary restrictions.
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Bits & Bites

Chef Justin Carlisle of Milwaukee’s Ardent restaurant will take residency at Hidden Acres Farm – a rustic, organic vegetable farm in Sister Bay – to create dishes that highlight produce grown on the farm. He will serve eight-course tasting menus Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Friday, Aug. 20; and again Thursday, Aug. 26 – Saturday, Aug. 28. Seatings will begin at 6 pm.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Blue Circle Original Salmon Burgers

Unlike other salmon burgers on the market, Blue Circle Original Salmon Burgers are made with four simple ingredients -- Atlantic salmon, salt, pepper and lemon -- and the patties are hand-pressed during production. The burgers, which can be cooked from frozen or thawed, and are rich in omega-3s, protein (22 grams per burger), and antioxidants. Ready for the grill, the sustainable patties are gluten-free, kosher certified, and contain no added hormones, antibiotics or sugar. A 4-pack of Blue Circle Original Salmon Burgers retails for a suggested $8.99.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Popcorn Cauliflower Bites

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Popcorn cauliflower bites are simpler to make than you might think. And they’re a terrific way to get some vegetables into those eaters that might ordinarily turn up their noses. A dish of creamy dip and you’re done. Adapted...
Recipesprogressivegrocer.com

Composition of a Balanced Meal

Many of us are seeking balance in our lives, particularly as more opportunities for balance exist with global COVID-19 pandemic rates declining and vaccination rates climbing. Several parts of our lifestyle may have screamed “imbalance” during the pandemic, including more regular food indulgences, less physical activity and limitations to our social lives. Now is a terrific time to create new habits, including balanced choices made at the grocery store. A balanced meal has a thoughtful ratio of food groups, nutrients, colors, portions and nontraditional proteins.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Low-Sugar Mini Bites

HighKey's newest creation takes the form of birthday cake bites that are low in sugar and keto-friendly, as well as gluten-free and grain-free. Perfect for everyday snacking and celebrating, the low-sugar mini bites are soft-baked and ready to eat. The low-carb muffin bites are made with almond flour and they contain less than a gram of sugar, four grams of protein and just two grams of net carbs per serving.
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Drizzilicious S'mores Bites

Balancing your need for dessert foods with healthy eating habits can often be a challenge, especially when healthful snacking alternatives like rice cakes are boring and flavorless. But what if those same boring, low-calorie rice cakes could be transformed into satisfying sweet snacks. That is just what Drizzilicious did with their S'mores Bites mini rice cakes. With 21 pieces containing only 90 calories, these satisfy without guilt.
Recipestastythriftytimely.com

Take A Bite Of These Avocado Chimichurri Burgers!

These messy burgers are fun to eat and are a blast of flavours! This portobello burger recipe is. minutes and is loaded with miso flavoured avocado and fresh chimichurri!. With Creamy, Savoury, Salty Miso Flavoured Avocado. A Tangy & Spicy Chimichurri. Crunchy Pickled Red Onion. And Thick 10 Minute Marinated...
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Blue Apron Teams With Chef Sam Kass

Blue Apron is collaborating with Chef Sam Kass, a former White House senior policy advisor, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking philosophy to consumers. The Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu offers high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes designed for adaptability and balance. “Throughout my career, I have seen...
Restaurantsokcfox.com

First Bite Cafe

That first bite of good grub can set the tone for the rest of the day so make sure it's a good one. FOX 25's Malcolm Tubbs was at First Bite Cafe this morning, checking it out. It's located at 2328 West Memorial Road. For more information, call (405) 748-3447.

