The first ever Fall Pumpkin Festival in Sheridan will take place the first Saturday after Halloween at Black Tooth Park. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Sheridan City Council adopted a resolution at their most recent meeting that designates Saturday, November 6 as the day for the inaugural festival. City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said the idea for the festival originated from a recommendation from Councilman Jacob Martin and the event is another opportunity to help build community and have a family fun type of gathering in the fall that will also help with pumpkin waste diversion at the City Landfill.