Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew

Tropical Depression Grace is drenching Haiti, dumping up to 15 inches of rain on a quake-damaged landscape as thousands of people huddle in fields and search for survivors. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fred weakened after hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said rainfall is the main threat from Fred and Grace. It’s enough to close schools and government offices in Florida and Alabama, but such weather can cause devastating flash floods and mudslides in Haiti. A third system strengthened into Tropical Storm Henri near Bermuda.