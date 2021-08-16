Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have declared the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West. The forecast Monday means some Arizona farmers will get less water from the Colorado River next year, forcing them to make adjustments. A prolonged drought made worse by climate change has led to record low water levels at Lake Mead, one of the river’s reservoirs. The situation highlights the challenges for a region that’s also growing in population. The Colorado River provides drinking water, irrigation for farms and hydropower to seven Western states and parts of Mexico.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#Drought#Colorado River#Lake Mead#Drinking Water#Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Decatur Daily

EXPLAINER: Western water projects in infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Included in the sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the Senate is funding for Western water projects that farmers, water providers and environmentalists say are badly needed across the parched region. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Billings, MTabc17news.com

Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage from coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Interior Department officials said Thursday that their review also will look at whether companies are paying fair value for coal extracted from public reserves in Wyoming, Montana and other states. Burning coal accounts for about a quarter of U.S. electricity generation and it’s a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. Demand for coal has plummeted in recent years as many utilities switched to natural gas or renewables to generate power.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
People

Biden Admin Announces Ban on Widely Used Pesticide Linked to Health Problems in Children

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that they would ban a widely used pesticide that has been linked to health problems in children and farm workers. The Environmental Protection Agency said that chlorpyrifos, a controversial chemical targeted by environmentalist groups, will no longer be allowed on food crops. The ban is a reversal on a Trump-era decision not to outlaw the pesticide.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Minnesota StatePosted by
POLITICO

Minnesota GOP ‘in ruins’ after shocking scandal

Less than a year ago, Minnesota looked every bit a swing state. Donald Trump was pouring millions of dollars into his campaign there, after nearly flipping the state in 2016, Republicans were making inroads in the ancestrally Democratic Iron Range. In the Twin Cities suburbs, nervous Democrats feared protests following the police murder of George Floyd could turn some voters to the GOP.
Iowa StateEsquire

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Out of the Republican Party's Control

The Iowa State Fair is at full boil. It’s a little light on the political tourists because it’s not the summer before a year ending in 0, 4, 8, 12, or 16. Which is not to say that it is entirely devoid of migrant politicians from other states, or the media they drag around in their wake. On occasion, these are politicians you should keep an eye on because they have national aspirations. On other occasions, these are politicians you should keep an eye on to make sure they don’t get into the poultry barn and start biting the heads off all the chickens. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Connecticut StatePosted by
CBS New York

Tracking Henri: State Of Emergency Declared In New York, Connecticut Ahead Of Hurricane’s Arrival

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A state of emergency has been declared in both New York and Connecticut ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Henri. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Henri making landfall on Long Island on Sunday. The governor also requested President Joe Biden declare a pre-landfall emergency declaration, which would authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures in the storm’s aftermath. Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo provide an update on Hurricane Henri — “Plan for power outages, stock up on necessary supplies and avoid flooding areas. The state is deploying...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy