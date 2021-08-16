Cancel
Air raid sirens sound in Israel after rocket fired from Gaza

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Air raid sirens have sounded in southern Israel after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said Monday that one rocket launch was intercepted by aerial defense. Tensions are rising after Palestinian health officials said four Palestinians were killed in a shootout with Israeli troops in the West Bank. The Israeli Border Police said troops involved in the arrest of a suspect “came under heavy fire from close range” by gunmen and the Israeli soldiers returned fire. No officers were injured. The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said four men were killed by Israeli fire and a fifth was seriously wounded.

