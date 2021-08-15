Cancel
Watch: Buccaneers’ Joseph Jones Pick Six vs. Cincinnati

By Bucs Report Staff
bucsreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-14 Saturday night, six of those Buccaneers’ points were from LB Joseph Jones’s pick-6. An undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2017,Jones had been with four NFL teams before landing with the Buccaneers this offseason. Brought in mainly as competition for special teams, Jones hopes to carve himself a spot somewhere on this team.

#Bengals#Cincinnati#Nfl Teams#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Lb Joseph Jones
