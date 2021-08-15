Cancel
Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Disaster, Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 People

By Bruce C.T. Wright
wzakcleveland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The death toll from Haiti‘s latest earthquake was growing as photos and video from the destruction began showing the extent of the devastation, injuries and hopelessness inflicted on a nation already reeling from natural and political disasters. The latest numbers are astonishing: According to the country’s civil protection agency, at least 1,297 people are dead and more than 5,700 were injured.

wzakcleveland.com

