Beach watchers wanted for Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team

tillamookheadlightherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST) will deliver a virtual training session for the residents of Oregon from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11. COASST participants help make a difference for the environment by collecting data on beach-cast carcasses of marine birds on a monthly basis to establish the baseline pattern of beached bird mortality on North Pacific beaches.

