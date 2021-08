If you’re not following Tenicka Boyd on social media, you are definitely missing out. A former Obama administration official and now an education activist, she has been instrumental in organizing parent efforts to improve the school system. But on Instagram, she is known for modern activism through travel and fashion. From disrupting stereotypes about Black fashion to sharing about motherhood and traveling as a family, Boyd has proven she is more than someone who overcame hardship. She is looked up to as someone that defies the pre-existing notions about women of color and uplifts marginalized children through her work. It’s why she’s deserving of the attention in this Tenicka Boyd wiki.