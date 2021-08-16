Dittrich calls DWD policy change ineffective

MADISON — The policy implementation at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is ineffective, State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R–Oconomowoc, said. “Last year at this time, my staff and I were spending endless hours dealing with the disastrous handling of unemployment claims of Wisconsinites displaced by Gov. (Tony) Evers’ shut down of our state amidst the COVID-19 outbreak,” Dittrich said. “When the governor finally asked for the resignation of the arrogant, floundering Caleb Frostman as DWD secretary, I was hopeful that things would finally improve. And backlogs did initially decrease.