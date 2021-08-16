Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letter: We have forgotten our history

By Covid-19
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople have forgotten their history. Remember the eugenics program subjecting people of color to unethical experimentation and Dr. Mengele=Nazi Germany. We no longer have natural immunity, but instead an unethical marketing campaign to bribe, and coerce people to get vaccinations that don't have mid/long=term studies for effectiveness and safety. What is the scientific breakthrough in virology and immunology to change our stand that you can't make a safe or effective vaccine for a corona virus because it mutates and when the animals were given the wild strain of the virus they died? We are violating our own bioethical principles(data-driven medicine). More scare tactics that the "unvaccinated" are causing variants and getting the vaccinated sick? Where is the data? Are we still using the inaccurate PCR test and denying that these COVID injections are causing adverse reactions, hospitalizations and deaths for all ages?

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life And Death#Nazi Germany#Covid#Covid#Virologist#Md Pathologist#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Related
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Bullying should be banned because bullies don’t know what’s going on in someone else’s life. It’s becoming a predictable routine here in Idaho. A would-be patriarch engages in verbal gay-bashing, then staggers out full of arrows like St. Anthony or John Wayne to strut and fret his hour upon the stage as a religious martyr whose freedom of speech and religion have been harmed by someone calling out their bigotry. Cue Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”
Public Healthneusenews.com

Letter to the editor: We have freedom, but also great responsibility

A virus is ravaging our country and our world. In spite of the overwhelming evidence that masks and vaccines work to limit sickness and death, there are people who endanger themselves and others, claiming rights under the banner of personal freedom. The U.S. Constitution, does not grant us so much personal freedom that we can disregard the rights and wellbeing of those around us.
Centralia, WAChronicle

Letter to the Editor: Countering Letter Writer With History Lesson

I would like to remind one person of a historical reality that she either refuses to believe or just doesn’t care about in this day of cancel culture. I’m referencing the letter writer who wrote a letter to The Chronicle about how white people took the land away from the Mexicans during the conquest of the American West by specifically saying.
Madison, WImadison

We don't learn from our history -- David Olson

They say history repeats itself. If that's the case, why haven't we learned from it?. I remember back in the mid-1960s when the U.S. generals claimed that if we did not help Vietnam, the communists would take over all of Asia. They called it the domino theory. Well, guess what? After billions of dollars and thousands of American lives lost, we pulled out. Nothing was gained.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: You should be ashamed of that mandate, Governor

To the editor -- An open letter to Gov. Jay Inslee:. Your vaccine mandate violates the basic human right of bodily autonomy: the right to make decisions over one's own life and future. It is this dedication to basic human freedom that spurred the founding of America, and has continued to rectify injustice and advance the freedoms of all citizens over the years.
Public HealthColumbian

Letter: We have freedom of choice to end COVID-19 pandemic

In our wonderful country we experience more freedoms than anywhere else in the world. One freedom means we can choose to get our shots, or not. So do we choose to help others and ourselves, or prolong the pandemic?. One of the saddest stories in our family is our granddaughter’s....
Alexandria, MNEcho Press

Letter: A response to letter about Critical Race Theory

In a recent letter to the editor (Aug. 13), Don Dreher asked why there is so much fear about CRT. He then posited a definition: “CRT is just a new fancy word to describe American History.” Well, to respond simply, no. A very cursory perusal through Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic’s Critical Race Theory: An Introduction will show Dreher’s proposition to be demonstrably false.
Educationledger.news

Letter to the Editor: We the people

Lest we forget, we the people are governed at our request. We grant powers to the government, not the other way around. Wake up America! We are about to lose our freedom. The forces of socialism and communism in our country have gained the upper hand. They now control the White House, Congress, the education system, and the media.
Public HealthNorman Transcript

Letter: Is this our new reality?

Nothing prepared us for the COVID pandemic and the loss of at least 600,000 lives. When masking followed, and then a life-saving vaccine, nothing prepared us for a widespread negative political campaign decrying both masks and vaccinations as an invasion of our personal freedoms. The political opponents of these health...
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Our responsibilities

We all want our children to be safe, healthy and thrive. We all want our businesses and communities to prosper. In May and June, we were all so hopeful that the pandemic was largely behind us. The delta variant had other plans. The delta variant is here and threatening our...
EducationPine And Lakes News

Letter to the Editor: We must celebrate our diversity

Several recent letters have focused on our education system and the teaching of our history. It is important that everyone understand what is being taught and the context in which it is being taught. One recent letter extolled the virtues of teachers “teaching the truth." The Minnesota Department of Education...
Human Rightsyoursun.com

LETTER: There are rights and there is duty

Millions have enlisted in the military prepared to take a shot (bullet) for their country if necessary. Millions have resisted getting a shot (vaccine), or wear a mask, for their countrymen — women, children — to help protect them from possible illness and death, and themselves also. Obviously, different people have different definitions for protecting freedom and rights. The different views are not equivalent. The first focus on the greater good of all the people. The second, on the individual person.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy