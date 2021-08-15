Cancel
Environment

Great Weather Next Couple of Days, Humidity Increasing Mid-Week

By Jaisol Martinez
whdh.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next two days have pretty nice weather, and then humidity and rain chances increase mid-week. Monday morning will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s as you walk out the door. Skies are bright all day and highs reach into the low 80s inland. A light, onshore breeze will keep the coast a few degrees cooler. Overall, it is another fantastic day with low humidity.

