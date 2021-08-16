Cancel
Impact Of GAA Transistors At 3/2nm

semiengineering.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chip industry is poised for another change in transistor structure as gate-all-around (GAA) FETs replace finFETs at 3nm and below, creating a new set of challenges for design teams that will need to be fully understood and addressed. GAA FETs are considered an evolutionary step from finFETs, but the...

semiengineering.com

Engineeringnanowerk.com

Modulation of negative differential resistance in black phosphorus transistors

(Nanowerk Spotlight) Negative differential resistance (NDR), which describes a decrease in electrical current as the applied bias increases, has always been one of the hottest topics in solid-state electronic devices since L. Esaki first demonstrated this phenomenon in heavily-doped Ge p−n junctions in 1958. In recent years, along with the...
Electronicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

New Higher Performance, Lower Cost Transistors Debut from GaN Systems

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today introduced two new transistors in the industry's broadest portfolio of GaN power transistors. The transistors are packaged in a standard 8×8 mm PDFN package. The GS-065-011-2-L allows users to reduce the cost per watt of delivered powered in 45W to 150W applications and the GS-065-030-2-L is the first GaN product on the market that enables designers to get the advantages of low-cost GaN in applications up to the 3,000W power level. These new parts add to the GaN Systems family of low-cost GaN transistors that empower designers to take the next step in improved performance in efficiency, thermal management, and power density with increased design flexibility and cost-effectiveness to meet new demands from consumer, industrial, and data center customers.
EngineeringElectronic Engineering Times

Entering the Nanosheet Transistor Era

The industry will transition from FinFETs to nanosheets for 3nm or 2nm technology generations. We examine the new nanosheet architectures, including nanosheet, forksheet, and CFET. Advanced ICs are nearing a key inflection point. The chip industry has never been eager to move to a new transistor architecture for the high-volume...
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Stacked Nanosheets And Forksheet FETs

What comes next after gate-all-around FETs is still being worked out, but it likely will involve some version of stacked nanosheets. The design of advanced transistors is a tradeoff. On one hand, it takes less gate capacitance to control a thin channel. On the other hand, thin channels can’t carry as much drive current.
Chemistrytechxplore.com

Perovskite allows a greener fabrication of transistors

Physicists have found a way to make transistors using materials that are highly rated for their performance in next-generation solar cells and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). The researchers have overcome the problem of the material's ion content interfering with the flow of electronic current through a transistor. This breakthrough may pave the way for research into greener electronic components for low-cost electronic devices.
EngineeringScience Now

2D materials–based homogeneous transistor-memory architecture for neuromorphic hardware

You are currently viewing the abstract. In neuromorphic hardware, peripheral circuits and memories based on heterogeneous devices are generally physically separated. Thus exploring homogeneous devices for these components is an important issue for improving module integration and resistance matching. Inspired by ferroelectric proximity effect on two-dimensional materials, we present a tungsten diselenide-on-LiNbO3 cascaded architecture as a basic device that functions as a nonlinear transistor, assisting the design of operational amplifiers for analog signal processing (ASP). It also functions as a nonvolatile memory cell, achieving memory operating (MO). Based on this homogeneous architecture, an analog signal processing-memory operating integrated system for binary classification and the design of ternary content-addressable memory were investigated for potential use in neuromorphic hardware.
Engineeringadafruit.com

How do Transistors work? Almost like a flush toilet #Electronics #EE @startitup_

Start it up explores how transistors work, noting it’s similar to a flush toilet!. In a basic amplifier circuit the emitter is connected to a voltage source, such as a battery, while the collector is connected to the ground via a resistor. Injecting a small current into the base (labeled “B”), a large current is observed to flow between the emitter (labeled “E”) and the collector (labeled “C”), such that the voltage output on the right is large, too (see the picture above, on the left).
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Power/Performance Bits: Aug. 17

Researchers at MIT, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, and Rhode Island School of Design developed a digital fiber that can sense, store, analyze, and infer activity after being sewn into a shirt. “This work presents the first realization of a fabric with the ability to store and process data...
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Universal Robots Takes Cobot Welding to the Next Level at FABTECH 2021

Universal Robots pioneered collaborative arc welding and continues to make cobot-powered fabricating solutions mainstream. FABTECH 2021 is the launchpad for innovative new cobot applications including heavy-duty water-cooled welding, hardfacing, plasma cutting and flexible machine loading. FABTECH 2017 was a milestone year as the first welding systems based on Universal Robots...
Electronicshackaday.com

RealSense No Longer Makes Sense For Intel

We love depth-sensing cameras and every neat hack they enabled, but this technological novelty has yet to break through to high volume commercial success. So it was sad but not surprising when CRN reported that Intel has decided to wind down their RealSense product line. As of this writing, one...
Sciencesemiengineering.com

CD-SEM: Critical-Dimension Scanning Electron Microscope

A scanning electron microscope, or SEM, takes measurements by sending out an electron beam, which interacts with electrons in the material being scanned. That sends back signals, which are mapped by the equipment. The more critical dimensions that need to be mapped, the greater the amount of data that needs to be processed and stored.
Sciencesemiengineering.com

Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM), Atomic Force Microscope (AFM)

Atomic force microscopy (AFM) is a method in the field of metrology of measuring the surface structures down to the angstrom level (1 angstrom = 0.1nm.). An AFM machine uses a cantilever with a tiny hard tip or needle. The tip scans the surface of a structure, providing three-dimensional measurements with resolutions from 100µm to 0.1nm.
Computerssiliconangle.com

Intel unveils details of 100B-transistor AI chip and Alder Lake hybrid processor

Intel Corp. held its annual Architecture Day semiconductor event today, where executives shared technical details about several upcoming chips for the data center and consumer markets. One of the main highlights from the event is Alder Lake. It’s an upcoming central processing unit for personal computers that will feature not...
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

Most Read articles – Photonic qubits, SiC wafers, Intel CEO

Time once more to compare the stats to identify the five most read articles on ElectronicsWeekly.com, that were written in the last week, using the numbers from Google Analytics. It’s a chance to see what your peers have recently been reading. What are the topics covered this week? There’s Akida...
Computerselectronicproducts.com

AI power chipset delivers improved efficiency and smaller solution size

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has launched the MAX16602 artificial intelligence (AI) cores dual-output voltage regulator and the MAX20790 smart power-stage IC, delivering high efficiency and small total solution size for high-power AI systems. The multi-phase AI chipset, leveraging the current ripple cancellation feature from Maxim’s patented coupled inductor, claims a one percent efficiency improvement compared to competitive solutions, enabling greater than 95 percent efficiency at 1.8-V output voltage and 200-A load conditions.
Computersroboticstomorrow.com

VadaTech Announces a 3U VPX Intel E-2176M Xeon Processor

VadaTech, a leading manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software and application-ready platforms, announces the VPX760. The VPX760 is a VITA 46 processor module for general purpose processing in demanding applications. Henderson, NV - August 19, 2021 - VadaTech, a leading manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software...
Technologysemiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

Cadence teamed up with Tower Semiconductor to release a silicon-validated SP4T RF SOI switch reference design flow using the Cadence Virtuoso Design Platform and RF Solution. The reference design flow targets advanced 5G wireless, wireline infrastructure, and automotive IC product development and include a set of mixed-signal and RF design, simulation, system analysis and signoff tools tuned for Tower’s CMOS, BiCMOS, SOI and Silicon Germanium (SiGe) process technologies.
Marketssemiengineering.com

Always On, Always At Risk

Always-on devices are everywhere, and each of them is a potential target for hackers. While many people associate always-on devices with smart speakers such as an Amazon Alexa or Google Home, or a connected security camera, that’s only one component in a system. There’s a broader infrastructure behind those devices. So even if you power down a digital assistant/smart speaker, everything it’s connected to — wirelessly or wired — usually remains fully operational. Those other pieces are connected to the Internet, either directly or indirectly, and actively moving and storing data without any human involvement.
Technologysemiengineering.com

Manufacturing Bits: Aug. 17

Australia is a hotbed of R&D activity, especially in the field of quantum computing. For example, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia has demonstrated a possible way to control millions of qubits in a silicon quantum chip. Researchers from UNSW Sydney have devised a new three-dimensional dielectric...

