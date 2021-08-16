Medical Device Labeling: New ISO 15223-1 & FDA Guidance Recommend UDI Symbol Use
When encountering multiple bar codes on a medical device label at the point of care, healthcare practitioners have historically found it to be challenging to rapidly identify and scan a bar code containing a medical device UDI (unique device identifier). It is often the case that when multiple bar codes are encountered on a medical device label, bar-coded data carriers will contain very different elements of information, both UDI and non-UDI.www.meddeviceonline.com
