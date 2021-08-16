Medical Device Labeling: New ISO 15223-1 & FDA Guidance Recommend UDI Symbol Use

Healthcare records: A treasure trove for cybercriminals. Patient records continue to be one of the most lucrative forms of data for cybercriminals, worth up to 46 times more on the illegal market than stolen credit card information. The reason? Medical records supply all the information criminals need to carry out identity fraud in one place—even create fake passports. Stolen medical records can also equip bad actors with blackmail material to damage personal relationships, affect hiring decisions, or falsely secure health insurance. In 2020 alone, its estimated that 24.1 million patient records were exposed to unauthorized parties because of healthcare cyberattacks—an increase of 55 percent from the previous year.