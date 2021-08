In a previous piece here on Royal Blue Mersey, Tom covered how Everton are currently paying for the sins of previous regimes with regards to spending in the transfer window, the massive expenditures across the last five campaigns having added up without a corresponding improvement in performance. Spending £500m since Farhad Moshiri purchased the club, while only moving up from 11th to 10th across that time, is no way to keep above the Financial Fair Play rules of UEFA, of which are reportedly close to being tweaked anyway, yet it’s not FFP that is currently hindering us so terribly.