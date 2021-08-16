Cancel
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin resigns -palace statement

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during his cabinet announcement in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin offered his resigation on Monday but will remain as a caretaker premier, the palace said in a statement, after months of political turmoil caused by infighting in his ruling coalition.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, will remain as caretaker until a new premier is appointed, the palace said.

