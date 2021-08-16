Cancel
RADIUS And Open LDAP Integration.

By SubaMuthuram
 6 days ago

RADIUS And Open LDAP Integration. I have come through as a requirement from one of my clients, They are using RADIUS Server for RSA authentication for globalprotect, but in USER ID they are using OpenLDAP, So in the ip-user-mapping, Whenever user connecting to globalprotect, I can see the user detecting from the GP and the only as "username", but the customer has configured a user group based policy and the user detected as "domain\username".

