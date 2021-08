Apr 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) The Milwaukee Bucks began their 2021 Summer League campaign with an 81-78 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks led by as many as 18 in the game, but things looked ugly late in the third quarter and the Clippers actually took the lead late in the fourth, but the young Bucks took the lead back and finished it off.