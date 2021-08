The Cardinals are playing their most important series of the year. If things go well, you can end that sentence with “until their next most important series of the year.” It’s an important first step. I’d think like to think of this like a five-game playoff series with two games missing. A sweep and they’re done. Lose 2 out of 3 and they’ve made life very difficult on themselves. Win 2 out of 3 and they still have work to do, but it’s a really good first step. My analogy falls apart if the Cards sweep though. That’s certainly no guarantee of the playoffs, but it sure will feel like playoffs are gonna be a thing if they do that I think.