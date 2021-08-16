Cancel
Women's Health

Maternal perceived stress and the increased risk of preterm birth in a majority non-Hispanic Black pregnancy cohort

By Sara L. Kornfield ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3876-1342
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo determine whether perceived stress is associated with preterm birth (PTB) and to investigate racial differences in stress and PTB. A secondary analysis of a prospective cohort study of 1911 women with singleton pregnancies examined responses to psychosocial stress questionnaires at 16–20 weeks of gestation. Results. High perceived stress (19%)...

Last Updated: August 11, 2021. Risk increased among boys and girls; associations only slightly attenuated after controlling for shared familial factors. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Preterm and early-term births are associated with an increased risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among boys and girls, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in Pediatrics.
Individuals who contract COVID-19 while pregnant face a higher risk of having a very preterm birth, as well as any preterm birth, according to a large study led by researchers at UC San Francisco. Risk of very preterm birth, which occurs at less than 32 weeks of gestation, was 60...
Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal Hypertension. Cloud DX signs new revenue sharing channel partnership agreement with Dagamma. Joint solution will help expectant mothers detect hypertension during pregnancy. Market is the 10% of pregnancies wherein women suffer from high blood pressure. Hypertension remains a...
Researchers say babies who are born preterm may have a higher chance of developing autism. They say their findings add to previous research that has concluded that genetic and environmental factors can play a role in autism risk. Researchers add that babies born preterm still only have a 6 percent...
Infant Follow Up Programs (IFUPs) provide developmental surveillance for preterm infants after hospital discharge but participation is variable. We hypothesized that infants born to Black mothers, non-English speaking mothers, and mothers who live in “Very Low” Child Opportunity Index (COI) neighborhoods would have decreased odds of IFUP participation. Study design.
Women diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant, particularly those with other comorbidities, had a higher risk for very preterm birth, preterm birth and early-term birth, a population-based study showed. The study in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas is the first of its kind large enough to identify the risks for...
Premature birth is tied to an increased chance of having autism, according to the largest study yet to examine the connection. And premature birth itself — rather than unrecognized genetic or environmental factors — seems to underlie the association. The findings suggest that infants born prematurely need early evaluation and...
CLIVE – The week ending Aug. 13, the CDC strengthened its recommendation for women to receive COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. “We’ve always advocated for women who are expecting or thinking about having a baby, to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” said Neil Mandsager, MD, who specializes in maternal-fetal medicine at MercyOne Perinatal Center. Dr. Mandsager primarily works to provide personalized care to expecting mothers with high-risk pregnancy.
Carnegie Mellon University engineering and public policy researchers Kristen Allen, a Ph.D. student, and Alex Davis, an associate professor, have new research that could complement the ability of doctors to aid recently or currently pregnant individuals who experience depression or intimate partner violence. The new research, done in collaboration with...
Forty-plus years of Swedish birth and health data demonstrated a strong relationship between premature delivery and autism risk, according to a new analysis. Among more than 4 million singleton births from 1973 to 2013, the risk for diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was 2.1% for children born prior to 37 weeks' gestation compared with 1.6% for those with a gestational age of 37-38 weeks and 1.4% for those with a gestational age of 39-41 weeks, reported Casey Crump, MD, PhD, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and two Swedish colleagues.
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Pregnant women with COVID-19 are about 40% more likely to deliver their babies prematurely, according to a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open. Researchers said they also found that COVID-19 poses a five-fold higher risk for intensive care treatment during childbirth and a roughly 15-fold higher risk for dying while in the hospital, although the latter is rare, the data showed.
Pregnant women who contract COVID-19 are at a higher risk for preterm births and other complications of pregnancy, a Bay Area study has found. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco analyzed all documented births in the state between July 2020 and Jan. 2021. They found that the risk of a "very preterm birth," occurring before the 32 week of pregnancy, is 60% higher for mothers who have been infected with coronavirus while pregnant.
There are few cardiovascular risk factors that are unique to females, such as after menopause, lipid profiles change unfavorably. Another risk factor that might be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in women is the incidence of miscarriages and abortions. In this study, we will determine the association between the previous history of pregnancy loss and myocardial infarction (MI).
Last Updated: August 19, 2021. THURSDAY, Aug. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to maternal diabetes during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for high refractive error (RE) in offspring, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in Diabetologia. Jiangbo Du, M.D., Ph.D., from the Nanjing Medical University...
Perceived stress is a dimension of the maternal stress response, however little data is available on perceived stress levels and its associated psychological risk factors during labor. In this secondary data analysis from a prospective study evaluating epidural regimens, we investigated the potential associations between depressive symptomatology, anxiety, and pain catastrophizing with perceived stress during labor. Healthy nulliparous adult women with term singleton pregnancies requesting for epidural analgesia in early labor were included. Assessments were administered after epidural analgesia and adequate pain relief were achieved. Perceived stress (Perceived Stress Scale, PSS, high PSS ≥ 16), depressive symptomatology (Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, EPDS, high EPDS ≥ 10), and pain catastrophizing (Pain Catastrophizing Scale, PCS, high total PCS ≥ 25) were assessed as categorical variables. Additionally, anxiety (State-trait Anxiety Inventory, STAI), PCS total and its subscales (rumination, magnification and helplessness) were analyzed as continuous variables. Univariate and multivariable logistic regression models were used to identify factors associated with high PSS. Of 801 women included, 411 (51.9%) had high PSS. High EPDS (OR 2.16, 95%CI 1.36–3.44), increasing trait anxiety (OR 1.17, 95%CI 1.14–1.20), and increasing pain magnification (OR 1.12, 95%CI 1.05–1.19) were independently associated with high PSS. Depressive symptomatology, trait anxiety, and pain magnification were associated with perceived stress during labor, providing impetus for future research aimed at detecting and alleviating stress and its psychological or pain association factors.
BRISTOL, United Kingdom — Frequent cannabis use as a teenager may lead to issues decades later — not as much for the user, but for their children. A new study finds that heavy marijuana use as an adolescent and young adult can raise the risk of premature birth when those users become parents. The children of teen marijuana users are also more likely to have a low birth weight, raising their risk for future health problems.
International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Maintenance interventions inherently require BMI improvement to maintain. This overlooks individuals initially unresponsive to obesity interventions. Staged pediatric clinical treatment guidelines were adapted to the school setting to develop an escalated treatment option for individuals initially unresponsive. This staged randomized controlled trial examined differences between escalated treatment (Take CHARGE!) and a maintenance program (PE Planners). Take CHARGE was hypothesized to have greater improvements in BMI as a percentage of the 95th BMI Percentile (%BMIp95) than PE Planners.

