Wallid Ismail and his "Long Translations"

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday features a solid six-fight slate of prelims. As far as name value is concerned, there is not much to go on with UFC on ESPN 29, but all six bouts should bring their own level of entertaining action. This is a lineup filled with prospects looking to pour on the offense, and even Brian Kelleher—the most established veteran on the undercard—leans on a kill-or-be-killed style that usually generates excitement.