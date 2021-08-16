Wallid Ismail and his "Long Translations"
Wallid Ismail is famous in the combat sports many times over: as a grappler, an MMA fighter, a promoter and a manager. Recently, though, he's been getting quite a bit of attention as...a translator! In this Sherdog exclusive, the legendary Brazilian explained to Marcelo Alonso about those polemical "long translations." In between laughing about that, Ismail updated us on some of his high-profile fighters, including Paulo Costa returning against Marvin Vettori, and Deiveson Figueiredo’s desire to make the trilogy against Brandon Moreno.www.sherdog.com
