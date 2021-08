New media type expected to increase aiWARE adoption and accelerate deployment of AI-powered solutions by enterprise AI, MLOps, and ModelOps teams. Veritone, Inc, the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, announced that the Veritone-invented AI Object Notation (AION) has been registered as a standard internet media type for the storage and transmission of cognitive AI data by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA). Veritone expects the publicly available AION media type, which simplifies AI development and deployment, will increase enterprise adoption of aiWARE and accelerate the deployment of AI-powered solutions by MLOps and ModelOps teams.