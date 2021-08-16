GoldenCheetah for Mac
GoldenCheetah is a desktop application for cyclists and triathletes, providing a rich set of tools and models to set up, track and predict performance, optimise aerodynamics and train indoors. GoldenCheetah integrates with most popular cloud services like Strava and Todays Plan, imports data from bike computers, imports downloads from any website like TrainingPeaks and Garmin and will also connect to smart trainers using ANT+ and Bluetooth. GoldenCheetah is free for everyone to use and modify, released under the GPL v2 open source license with pre-built binaries for Mac.www.macupdate.com
