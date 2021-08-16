GoldenCheetah for Mac

Rather than work on multiple monitors, some users prefer to split the screen they're working in. It's easy to do on a Mac. Screenshot courtesy HowStuffWorks. For those folks who spend more than a few hours of the day on their computer, the ability to go split screen on their Mac can be a major time-saver, or just conducive to the way they work. With the ability to keep apps on one side of the screen and Word documents/Chrome tabs on the right or vice versa, you can work twice as fast with half the needed space.