It wasn’t the prettiest of matches but the result sure was for a suddenly resurgent Atlanta United side. The ‘Five Stripes’ are on a bit of a roll. Atlanta United hasn’t lost in their last four matches and have won their last three games, the longest streak of the season. An Ezequiel Barco goal in the 20th minute enough to get Atlanta United the full three points against an Eastern Conference rival. It was an ugly match and sloppy at times but the result is what matters for this team.