Davidson County, TN

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program available for severe weather victims

By Brittany Coggins
fox17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Starting today, those impacted by last spring's severe weather can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) was given approval by the United States Department of Agriculture to provide new disaster relief assistance for Middle Tennesseans in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson Counites who were affected by last springs storms.

