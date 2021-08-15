Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The best podcasts to listen to right now

By Travis Johnson, Claire Finneran, Adena Maier
Time Out Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcasts make great educational background noise while doing pretty much anything, from cooking to cleaning to working out. And there's no better time to hop aboard the podcast train than a lockdown that's lasting a little longer than expected. If you've been hesitant to dip your toes into the podcast world because there are just way too many to choose from, we're here to simplify things. Here's our list of 12 awesome podcasts to listen to right now.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Peter Weir
Person
Gareth Reynolds
Person
Oswald Mosley
Person
Dan Carlin
Person
Juanita Nielsen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Abc#Australian#Kings Cross#American#Hack#Npr#Code Switch#Dunning Kruger Syndrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Japan
Related
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

We shared the list of the best Netflix movies to watch right now!. There are so many good Netflix movies coming in August 2021, starting with Vivo at the beginning of the month. We’re also going to see The Kissing Booth 3, Beckett starring John David Washington, Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced, and He’s All That starring Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae.
MoviesTVOvermind

The 10 Best Movie Musicals Streaming Right Now

Sure, lots of us love a good summer action blockbuster. From the Harrison Ford adventure movies in the 80s and 90s to the Marvel movies that come out pretty predictably every summer, there’s nothing like a good chase and a few nice big explosions to remind us why we love movies so much. On the other hand, we’ve got a soft spot for musicals, too. They’re a completely different vibe, of course. But just like those big explosions get our blood racing, a nice big musical number with the entire cast singing and dancing thrills us and also reminds us why we love movies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

What Annette Star Simon Helberg Is Listening to Right Now

In preparation for this interview, Simon Helberg spent a solid chunk of time researching one of his favorite bands, the War on Drugs. He’d read so much about frontman Adam Granduciel that, hours before our chat, Helberg thought he saw a mirage of the shaggy-haired musician on the streets of Los Angeles: “I thought, God, that guy looks so much like Adam Granduciel—but it couldn’t be.” It was.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Black Enterprise

Here’s The Black Woman That Alex Trebek Wanted to Replace Him on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is back to being a hostless show after the newly selected host Mike Richards quit before he even got started. “I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said in a statement.
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
CelebritiesBillboard

Rihanna Reacts to Becoming a Billionaire With the Best Three-Word Response

Rihanna is humbly taking a bow in her response to being crowned a billionaire. Forbes revealed Wednesday (Aug. 4) that Rihanna's estimated net worth is about $1.7 billion, mostly due to her Fenty Beauty brand. She is now the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only behind Oprah Winfrey.
Musicnickiswift.com

Inside Taylor Kinney's Love Life Since His Split With Lady Gaga

It's safe to say there are some fans who are still not over Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's split. Though the two seemed like the perfect match, they ended their engagement in 2016 after four years of dating. The "Born This Way" singer confirmed the breakup in an emotional statement via Instagram at the time. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared," Gaga continued. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac’ Review: Nick Broomfield’s Documentary Gets Closer to Real Answers

It was 19 years ago that Nick Broomfield, that spiky and compelling one-man band of documentary filmmakers, released “Biggie & Tupac” (2002), his chilling, no-frills, down-the-mean-streets-of-Compton investigative look into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. The movie arrived at a moment when Broomfield had begun to style himself as a kind of high-end tabloid detective, plumbing the mysteries behind such sensational stories as the rise of Heidi Fleiss (“Heidi Fleiss: Hollywood Madam”), the suicide of Kurt Cobain (“Kurt & Courtney”), and the life and death of the serial killer Aileen Wuornos (Broomfield made not one but two films about...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett Settles Divorce From Josiah Bell

Actress Jurnee Smollett is officially back on the market after reaching a settlement with her ex-Josiah Bell. According to court records obtained by Radar, the Lovecraft County star recently submitted a judgment package as part of her divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The filing means Jurnee and Josiah have privately...

Comments / 0

Community Policy