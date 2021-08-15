The best podcasts to listen to right now
Podcasts make great educational background noise while doing pretty much anything, from cooking to cleaning to working out. And there's no better time to hop aboard the podcast train than a lockdown that's lasting a little longer than expected. If you've been hesitant to dip your toes into the podcast world because there are just way too many to choose from, we're here to simplify things. Here's our list of 12 awesome podcasts to listen to right now.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0