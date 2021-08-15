Online Event: After the Fall in Afghanistan

The Taliban took control of the Afghan presidential palace on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, reports the New York Times. The reinstatement of the group’s rule over the country comes as the U.S. is seeking to evacuate thousands of U.S. personnel and partners from Kabul International Airport, which itself is overrun with thousands of Afghans attempting to flee. Around 6,000 U.S. soldiers have been deployed to the Kabul airport to provide security for U.S. personnel and restore order to the chaotic scene, which included Afghans clinging to a U.S. Air Force plane as it attempted to take off. John Kirby, Pentagon spokesperson, said there was a security breach at the airport and U.S. soldiers shot and killed two armed men near the security perimeter.