Online Event: After the Fall in Afghanistan

By Scott R. Anderson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 48 hours, the unthinkable has become a reality in Afghanistan: the democratic government supported by the United States and its allies for the past two decades has collapsed and Taliban forces have claimed control of the country. The United States and its allies are working to rapidly evacuate their diplomatic and other personnel from the country, alongside some Afghan partners and their families. Meanwhile, thousands of other desperate Afghans without any way out of the country are now living in fear of what life will be like under the new Taliban regime.

The Taliban took control of the Afghan presidential palace on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, reports the New York Times. The reinstatement of the group’s rule over the country comes as the U.S. is seeking to evacuate thousands of U.S. personnel and partners from Kabul International Airport, which itself is overrun with thousands of Afghans attempting to flee. Around 6,000 U.S. soldiers have been deployed to the Kabul airport to provide security for U.S. personnel and restore order to the chaotic scene, which included Afghans clinging to a U.S. Air Force plane as it attempted to take off. John Kirby, Pentagon spokesperson, said there was a security breach at the airport and U.S. soldiers shot and killed two armed men near the security perimeter.

