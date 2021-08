A CNN anchor is making headlines for blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments about masks. In a video posted Wednesday to Twitter by The Recount, DeSantis is heard renewing his stance against mask mandates: "Politicians want to force you to cover your face as a way for them to cover their own a----. That's just the truth. They want to be able to say they are taking this on and they're doing this even though it's not proven to be effective they want to continue to do it."