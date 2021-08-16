Bridgeport officials working to repair cemetery damage

BRIDGEPORT — Nearly a dozen gravestones were knocked off their foundations after a police pursuit ended in the Weeks Cemetery late last month. Bridgeport village officials are working to assess the damage and have the gravestones repaired and reset. Joseph Lyle, councilman and president of the Cemetery Commission, said he has identified 11 gravestones that were knocked over in the crash. He said the gravestones do not appear to be damaged, but officials will not know for certain until they are able to get them set back upright.