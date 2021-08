The masks weren't mandated but they were part of the finery donned on Tuesday by students in Patrick County as they strolled back into classrooms for the 2021-22 school year. The PCPS School Board on Monday afternoon voted that students were strongly recommended to wear a mask to fight the sharing of the novel coronavirus, but those masks weren't mandatory, although state officials have said the law requires them to be worn. Patrick County has the lowest vaccination rate in the West Piedmont Health District and had added three more cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.