Steve Hilton

The Next Revolution w/ Steve Hilton - Sunday, August 15

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Steve Hilton
Public Healthmediaite.com

Jesse Watters Openly Misinforms Fox News Viewers By Claiming All Covid Hotspots ‘Are in Huge Democrat Cities’

Fox News personality Jesse Watters insisted, “we have to do away with all the politics and just try to get people vaxxed,” on Friday afternoon, which ordinarily would be a comment worthy of praise. However, in this instance, the call for a partisan ceasefire comment came mere seconds after his false political attack that “all of the [Covid] hot spots are in huge Democrat cities.” They are not.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
Public HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fox News Told Employees to Report Vaccination Status

On his Fox News show Wednesday evening, Sean Hannity said the COVID-19 vaccine is "not protecting many people" while interviewing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Just a day earlier, the producers of that segment were required by the day’s end to upload their vaccination status to the company's internal system. As...
