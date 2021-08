For those of you who regularly listen to the Are You Not Entertained podcast, you might know that I recently snapped my Achilles tendon playing sport. Well, kind of. Lumbering between second and third base whilst 'batting' at the Sportable softball away day in Regent’s Park may not count as elite competition but it is a proper, recognised and faintly macho sporting injury that did hurt like hell. The irony of being temporarily one-legged given my current piratical alter ego is not lost on me.