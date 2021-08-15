The Utmost Charcuterie Board

This salami is not just a salami. This salami is the product of 30 hours in a fermenter and then six to eight weeks of drying time. This salami is the result of eight months of work since PigWizard’s Jonathan Roberts first asked customers to help raise the necessary funds to convert the interior of his sandwich shop at the Coast Guard Pier into a space fit for making cured meats. This salami is the upshot of 20 years of wanting to sell charcuterie legally, but not having the time or resources to tackle the bureaucratic process. This salami is the culmination of a lifetime philosophy that being a generalist is valuable, questions are more important than answers and feeding people, no matter what, is essential.