The Eagles’ Catalogue Set For Deluxe Audiophile Releases

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles' 1970's studio albums will be reissued via Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MFSL) through its "UltraDisc One-Step" format. Just released is the band's 1972 debut, Eagles, with its 1973 follow-up Desperado, dropping on September 17th, with both sets limited to 7,500 copies. There's been no release date announced for the remainder of the MFSL Eagles releases.

wvli927.com

