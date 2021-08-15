The Eagles’ Catalogue Set For Deluxe Audiophile Releases

About a decade ago, a young lady I was dating turned me on to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!! album. Thank goodness. My fandom outlived the relationship, but we’re still friends, and I owe her much. Little did I know at the time that I was catching the Seeds just prior to a major transition. Never again, at least not until present day, would I hear that band rock with such fervor. Now, they brood. And beep and clank with atmospheric electronics and ambient soundscapes. Thank goodness for that too. I could make the argument that everything that I’ve heard since Lazarus could be considered a masterpiece. And I’ve heard them all except 2019’s Ghosteen. When that came out, I was still licking my Skeleton Tree wounds, which is the heaviest thematic record in my collection. But I’ll circle back. Seems like a missing piece to an astounding trilogy. And Carnage fits the scene too, but it’s not a Bad Seeds joint. Carnage is credited to just Cave and his own personal Watson, Warren Ellis. They make almost all the sounds save for those made by a string quartet, a choir, and the occasional percussionist. Whew, boy! This is a stiff drink.