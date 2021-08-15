Cancel
Public Health

Mammoth WVH Cancels Two Shows Due To Covid

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday (August 13th) Wolfgang Van Halen posted on social media that Mammoth WVH would be sitting out two shows in their ongoing opening slot on the Guns N' Roses stadium trek, due to Covid. A message was posted, which reads in full:. Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight...

