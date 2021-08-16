GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Neutral & Awaiting Developments
The GBP/USD broke through important support at 1.3800 to reach 1.3790, and with the US dollar's decline at the end of last week's trading, it rebounded to the 1.3870 resistance and closed around there. So far, the main downside risks for the British pound in the near future are a drop in global stock markets according to analysts, confirming that global risk sentiment is one of the major external drivers of the British currency. Underlining this, the British pound pulled back from multi-month highs against the euro and retreated against the US dollar due to a bout of risk aversion among global investors who seem to have been spooked by some lively US inflation data.www.dailyforex.com
