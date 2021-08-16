GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Neutral & Awaiting Developments

The Canadian dollar is sharply lower on Thursday, as the currency has fallen to a 4-week low. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2809, up 1.18% on the day. The FOMC minutes signalled that the Fed plans to scale back its monthly bond purchases, likely before the end of the year. However, the minutes indicated that any taper was not linked to a rate hike increase. Members noted that the inflation goal had been reached, making tapering possible, but that employment had not met the Fed’s benchmark of “substantial further progress”, and there would be no rate hike until this goal was achieved. The Fed has repeatedly stated that it does not plan to raise rates before tapering is completed, but felt the need to emphasize in the minutes that there was no mechanical link between tapering and rate hikes. Investors viewed the minutes as hawkish, and the US dollar has responded by pummelling the Canadian dollar.