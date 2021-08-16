Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan, TX

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $417,690

Bryan College Station Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been looking for a modern home nestled in a quiet, cozy, established neighborhood that is private, spacious, inviting, and roomy, you have found the perfect home! This hidden jewel has been completely remodeled with top of the line amenities that will make you feel like you are living in a newly built home without the wait! It has fresh paint, new crown molding, new cabinets with soft-close drawers and doors, new engineered wood flooring throughout the living areas, the utility room, and the powder bath, and more! The master bath has granite countertops, a free-standing soaker tub, an oversized shower with porcelain tile and porcelain tile flooring, two master closets, and a cedar closet in the bedroom. The full guest bath has new porcelain tile for the flooring and shower. There are 3 guest bedrooms to accommodate a large family, guests, and elderly parents. The gourmet kitchen affords quartz countertops, a quartz waterfall edge island. The great room is large with a beautiful gas-log burning fireplace surrounded by quartz, a wet bar with quartz countertops, and a new wine cooler for entertaining. The media room affords privacy and could be used as a game room. Above the double-car garage is a studio apartment, which has a full bath and could be used as a game-day rental, a long-term rental, an office, game room, or extra bedroom for guests. Ideal location to Hwy. 6, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, USPS, and more! Call me today for a showing!

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Bryan, TX
Real Estate
Bryan, TX
Business
City
Bryan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Porcelain Tile#Fresh Paint#New Wine#New Crown#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

12 Items for a Cozy Farmhouse Bedroom

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As much as I loved watching Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, I was even more obsessed with how they seemed to boost classic farmhouse design. They can probably be credited with creating the "modern farmhouse" look that people have yet to tire of, and it's easy to see why it's such a popular choice.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Real Estatepittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Model Home in Peters Township

A Heartland Princeton model PLUS model home, three sides are brick with a covered front porch. The home is located on an oversized lot with a large side yard. It includes a three-car garage and a level driveway. In the rear is a low-maintenance deck with a cathedral ceiling and a lower-level patio. Inside is an open floor plan with first-floor laundry and a 10×6 foot butler’s pantry between the eat-in kitchen and the dining room. There are cherry hardwood floors in the entry, dining room, kitchen, den and living room. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, a pantry and plenty of prep space. Also on the first floor is a 19×12 foot sunroom adjacent to the kitchen, a home office with built-in bookshelves. There is crown moulding and picture framing throughout the house. The daylight lower level is the ultimate place for entertaining with a built-in bar area, plenty of space for tv, movie watching or for a pool table. There also is a 12×11 multi-use room that could serve as an exercise room or a bedroom. The home also includes plenty of closet space and is in immaculate condition. It is located minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Real Estate6sqft

$2M Bed-Stuy two-family is an art-filled beauty with laid-back outdoor space

Asking $1,995,000, this Bed-Stuy townhouse at 781 Putnam Avenue is set up as an owner’s duplex and an income-generating garden-level apartment. Though the home was built in 1901, it’s been completely restored and renovated, resulting in a beautiful backdrop for the current owner’s art and contemporary furniture collection. The rear deck and backyard have also been done with a creative sentiment, offering a laid-back oasis.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

6 Decorative Tricks To Renovate Your Home In One Day

If your house is outdated, it may be time to renovate it. Of course, without annoying and cumbersome works or major reforms. All you have to do is update the spaces with some simple, effective, and quick ideas. Here are 10 that you are going to love. You can do...
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11325 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico, VA 23233

You are going to LOVE this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the sought-after Cedar Station Subdivision! This home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac features NEW PAINT throughout, TREX Decking, Hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS hardscape driveway, 2017 HVAC & MORE! Step through the beautiful Craftsman door to find your Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Study/Office, Great Room & half bath on the 1st floor! The Eat-in Kitchen highlights Granite Countertops, Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Bay Window! Head into the Great Room which boasts a stunning CUSTOM Stone Fireplace, Built-ins w/granite top, wood beams & access to the multi-level back deck!! Head upstairs to the 2nd floor which showcases a spacious Primary bed w/walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring a vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, shower, dual vanities & Skylight! Down the hall, you will find 4 additional bedrooms & a full bath! All of this is located within minutes to Short Pump Mall, Innsbrook, Restaurants, Great Schools & I-295, 64 & Rte. 288! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!!
Real Estatemoneyweek.com

Eight of the best properties for sale with summer houses

The Old Rectory, Foulsham, Norfolk. A period property with a Georgian centre flanked by Victorian extensions and a large, unconverted barn and Victorian-style glass house in the gardens. It has sash windows with shutters and open fireplaces. 8 beds, 4 baths, 4 receps, breakfast kitchen, outbuildings, 1.86 acres.£2.795m Jackson-Stops 01328-801333.
Chesterfield, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to bring minimalist design into your home

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that less may be more. If you want to clear your home of clutter, a minimalist design can be the way to go. "Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic, and color is used as an accent," Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.
Interior DesignPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Transform Your Backyard Into a Design Wonderland With These Patio Dining Sets

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When designing our homes, we tend to focus on the interiors; outdoor spaces—furnished with one of the best patio dining sets, a rug, and maybe some lighting—are often an afterthought. Instead, we fill our Pinterest boards with photos of Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda couch or the latest in mid-century modern decor. Maybe it’s a Wabi-Sabi moment we’re going for; in that case, paper moon lamps and lime wash walls are definitely part of the plan. By selecting the aesthetic of our interiors and the pieces that will come to define our lives, we’re creating more than just a space but a mood. So why stop indoors?
LifestyleApartment Therapy

This Nutritionist’s Rental Bungalow Has an Orange Kitchen and a ‘Psychedelic Cuddle Puddle Room’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It was the orange kitchen with open wood shelving that grabbed holistic nutritionist Dave Coast‘s attention when he found this apartment on Craigslist. “The Southwest feel and color said ‘feed me,’ and working as a full-time nutritionist, I knew I had to see it,” Dave writes. “We instantly fell in love and the girl who was moving out and showing us the apartment, was actually just moving to the bungalow next door (as she started dating the guy who lived there!), so the place just had a great energy about it.” Dave shares this “classic Venice bungalow” that was built in 1920 with his partner George, who is a breathwork facilitator, and their dog, Stanley.
Home & GardenIKEA Hackers

5 fresh laundry room ideas for front loading washer

Organization and storage ideas for a small laundry room. Over at our IKEA Hackers Facebook Group, Sara asks, “I have a small space where I put my front loading washing machine but wanted to improve the space to have it more organized. I thought of using kitchen furniture but the normal fit in washing machine cabinet is too small. What do you suggest?”
Texas StateBryan College Station Eagle

TEXAS GARDENING: Virginia buttonweed is a challenge to kill

Dear Neil: What is this weed, and how can we control it? It’s invading our St. Augustine lawn. A: This is Virginia buttonweed, and it’s one tough cookie. It’s aggressive, and it’s resistant to most herbicides. Combination broadleafed weedkillers that contain 2,4-D will help with it, but you’ll want to try a small area first to be sure (a) that it kills the buttonweed and (b) that it doesn’t damage the St. Augustine. You may get some control with applications this fall, but you’ll almost assuredly have to treat again in the spring. Use a pump sprayer (finer droplet size), not one that attaches to the end of your hose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy