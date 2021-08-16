Cancel
Azentio to acquire software assets from Path Solutions

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAzentio Software, a Singapore-based software products business, has announced a binding agreement to acquire certain software assets from Path Solutions. These assets include the flagship products iMAL, iSHRAQ, Path Digital and Path Analytics. Path Solutions is a provider of core banking software. The transaction is contingent on obtaining relevant regulatory approvals and subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition will strengthen Azentio’s banking portfolio by adding complimentary core banking software capabilities and a full spectrum of next generation solutions focused on Islamic banks and financial institutions.

