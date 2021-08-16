Listen to Win Mariners Tickets

Anderson (6-8) allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out four across six innings, earning the win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Anderson allowed a solo home run to lead off the third inning to Andy Ibanez. However, that was the only extra-base hit by the Rangers and Anderson made easy work of them through six innings. This was his first win since joining the Mariners. Since July 4, the 31-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with three wins in seven starts. On the season, he has a 4.10 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 101 strikeouts in 125 innings.