Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Listen to Win Mariners Tickets

movin925.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf tickets to the Mariners Sing-Along Fireworks Night on 8/27!. Watch the hits during the game, then sing them afterwards with Sing-Along Fireworks Night presented by T-Mobile and MOViN 92.5! It’s one of the best events of the summer, following the Mariners and Royals game on Friday, August 27th. Score...

www.movin925.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Royals#Mariners Com#Message Data Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Homers, doubles in win

Crawford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Crawford went deep off Mike Foltynewicz in the fifth inning to give the Mariners the lead. It was his first home run since June 19. He was the only player to have multiple extra-base hits in Thursday's game. The 26-year-old is slashing .271/.333/.371 with six long balls, 36 RBI, 59 runs and three steals in 472 plate appearances.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees end winning streak in shutout loss to Mariners

The Yankees leaned on their ability to come back to win the first three games of their series against the Mariners. On Sunday, their offense stayed dormant for a full nine innings. The Yankees had plenty of chances to change that but could never come up with the big hit,...
MLBMLB

Mariners blank Yanks, rally late to win finale

NEW YORK -- The Mariners finally broke through with a much-needed win against the Yankees, avoiding a four-game series sweep with a 2-0 decision on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. A series that has been defined by Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field featured a new chapter in this...
MLBMLB

Bottom of Mariners' order keys walk-off win

SEATTLE -- The bottom of the Mariners’ lineup had been so stagnant over a period pushing two weeks to the point that it felt like their walk-off comeback over the pesky Rangers on Wednesday lifted a hefty weight off the shoulders of just about everyone at T-Mobile Park. Luis Torrens...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Doubles in win

Seager went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two strikeouts in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Yankees. The Mariners struggled to generate much offensive production Sunday, but Seager put the team on the board with his RBI double in the top of the eighth inning. The 33-year-old displayed plenty of power during the four-game series against the Yankees, as he went 3-for-17 with two homers, a double, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base.
MLBNewsday

Fortune smiles on Yankees in win over Mariners

Aaron Judge knows almost no one believed them during those dark days in June. After every brutal loss, every missed opportunity, the Yankees would preach the same thing: This team will turn around. We're too good to continue to perform this badly. All is not lost. Plenty of fans and...
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Win Tickets to 2021 Evansville Raptor Con

You know what summer 2021 really needs? An event where you can let your geek flag fly high - like some kind of pop culture comic convention. If only there were such an event coming up. Oh wait, there is! The first-ever Evansville Raptor Con is what I'm talking about. The two-day convention will include a bunch of celebrity guests, vendors, a cosplay contest, workshops, panels, and some yummy food trucks. In addition to all that, Raptor Con will also serve as a fundraiser for the Vanderburgh County Isaiah 117 House.
Lifestylecities929.com

Win Tickets to the Peoria Irish Festival!

Cities 92.9 is bringing you your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Peoria Irish Festival on the Peoria Riverfront! Starting Monday Aug. 16th be listening to the Scott Robbins Show in the morning 6-9 am for your cue-to-call in for your chance to win!
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Tyler Anderson: Fires six-inning win

Anderson (6-8) allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out four across six innings, earning the win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Anderson allowed a solo home run to lead off the third inning to Andy Ibanez. However, that was the only extra-base hit by the Rangers and Anderson made easy work of them through six innings. This was his first win since joining the Mariners. Since July 4, the 31-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with three wins in seven starts. On the season, he has a 4.10 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 101 strikeouts in 125 innings.
Musichot969boston.com

Win Tickets to See Rico Nasty & IDK!

Monster Energy Up and Up presents – No Label Graduation Event featuring Rico Nasty, IDK. August 28th at The Paradise Rock Club! The show is SOLD OUT and the ONLY WAY IN IS TO WIN!
MLBchatsports.com

No golden-ticket souvenir from Cabrera, no win for Tigers

Detroit — Tigers fans, and souvenir ball-hawkers, they don’t miss a trick. With Miguel Cabrera shooting for career home run No. 500 Friday night, the stands in left field and right field were jam-packed. The rest of Comerica Park, less than (announced crowd of 22,107). They didn’t get their golden-ticket...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Cranks 14th homer in win

Torrens went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Torrens took Brett Martin deep in the ninth inning to increase the Mariners' lead to two runs. It was his second home run in three games and he rides a five-game hitting streak in which he has seven RBI in that span. The catcher is slashing .220/.286/.444 with 14 long balls, 32 RBI and 28 runs scored in 255 plate appearances.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners stay hot with win over Rangers

Tyler Anderson won his first game since being acquired by Seattle before the trade deadline and Luis Torrens homered as the Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 3-1 Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Ty France and Mitch Haniger hit sacrifice flies for the Mariners, who won for the fifth time in...
BaseballPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Anderson pitches Mariners to win

Aug. 16-22: Results from Mariners, Hops, Canadians and more from baseball (and softball).Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and more: TUESDAY, AUG. 17 Pro baseball Mariners 3, Rangers 1 — Former Oregon Duck Tyler Anderson pitched a fine game for Seattle (64-56) in the opener of a road trip at Texas. Anderson gave up three hits and one run (a homer) while striking out four and walking none in six innings for the win. Three relievers each allowed one hit but no runs. Mitch Haniger and Ty France each had RBI sacrifice flies and Luis Torrens homered in the ninth inning. Dust Devils 8, Canadians 5 — Tri-City had 14 hits, including four by Jeremy Arocho and a homer by former UO player Kenyon Yovan, in the win over Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field. Spencer Horwitz went 4-for-4 for Vancouver (41-50). Hillsboro Hops — The opening game of a six-game series at Spokane was postponed because of inclement weather. It'll be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, Aug. 22. Hillsboro enters the series with a record of 42-47. {loadposition sub-article-01}

Comments / 0

Community Policy