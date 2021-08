NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. 1) Jared Goff's Lions debut was familiar to those who watched him in Los Angeles. Goff completed 7 of 9 passes for 56 yards, connecting with shallow targets consistently while also proving what we already knew about him: He's doesn't thrive when pressured off his spot. Rookie Gregory Rousseau took Goff down once, and Detroit Lions failed to turn an 18-play, 70-yard drive into anything more than three points. It'll be an uphill climb for the Lions this season, but so far, they're getting what they expected out of their new No. 1 quarterback.