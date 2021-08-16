More scattered rain expected Monday

The new work and school week will start off wet. Similar to Sunday, we should start off Monday mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. As we head into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected to pop up becoming more widespread in the late afternoon to early evening.

Any storm could bring lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Ponding will be possible on roadways. Rain chances should decrease later in the evening especially after 9 pm.

Monday is expected to be similar to Sunday with partly cloudy skies in the morning and scattered showers/storms in the afternoon to evening. A chance for scattered rain will continue through midweek with rain chances decreasing in the second half of the work week. Temperatures this week are expected to top out in the mid 90s.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Grace that is currently moving west-northwest through the Caribbean. Its latest track takes it into the southern parts of the Gulf of Mexico in the second half of the work week. We'll continue to monitor this system closely but at this moment, it is too early to speculate if there will be any impacts in TX. We also have Tropical Storm Fred that will continue moving north making landfall in the Florida Panhandle Monday evening. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our

