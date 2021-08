He lost his argument over a communal checking acct that had his Mom's and my wife's name on it. Lawyer in NC and here in Florida said it is left to my wife. Now this was told to him by NC Lawyer sometime ago. Today I finally heard from him and he feels even though this acct was not mentioned in the Trust, it was in the 50-50 split of assets mentioned in the Will, so he should still get his share. I know mom's will was drawn up before this checking acct thing was redone by her mother to include my wife. She did not want to put her son's name on it due to his lack of visits or helping her at the house, plus his drinking. Still he wants his share. Even if he won somehow, he would not get 50% since his sister used this checking acct to pay off any bills after she passed, when it should have come out of trust acct held by Edward Jones. That acct was already dispersed 50-50 to brother and sister. It is rapidly approaching two years since their mom passed. If I remember correctly the Lawyer in NC said we can force a sale at that point. To top it off on his last visit up there he changed the house lock and we now have no key.