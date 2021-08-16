Cancel
Cyro-EM structure of human mGlus: leading therapeutic potential to neurological diseases

By Huan Xiao
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 302 (2021) Cite this article. Recently, Lin et al.1 and Du et al.2 have published two papers in Nature, unveiling the full-length structures of metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGlus) of their homologous and heterodimers, and illustrating their conformational change from inactive to fully activated state, which provides a mechanistic basis for a comprehensive understanding of class C G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
LiveScience

What is the hippocampus?

The hippocampus is a seahorse shaped organ that sits on the underside of each temporal lobe — the part of the brain near our ears. The hippocampus is a small but important part of the brain that's responsible for storing memories, learning and navigation. What does the hippocampus do?. The...
Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
Neuron-Released Protein Can Set Off Inflammation: Study

The release of a protein called HMGB1 from neurons can cause inflammation, according to a study published August 17 in PNAS. The researchers say this shows that neurons play an important role in initiating the immune response to injury and infection, and ushers in new ways of treating otherwise drug-resistant kinds of pain.
Cholesterol Found to Be Regulator of Amyloid Beta Production in Mice

Amyloid beta (Aβ) accumulation in the brain is proposed to be an early toxic event in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). However, the processes linked to the production of Aβ are not fully understood. Now, a new mouse study by a team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has demonstrated how the production of Aβ in the brain is tightly regulated by cholesterol.
Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Map of kidney disease genes could lead to new treatments

A new study provides one of the clearest pictures to date of the genetic underpinnings of chronic kidney disease. Researchers have identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team has mapped the key cell...
APOE4-mediated Alzheimer disease and “Vascular”—“Meningeal Lymphatic” components: towards a novel therapeutic era?

A three-dimensional graphic design representation of the potential role of meningeal vessels in Alzheimer disease. Although there are major differences between APOE4(+) and APOE4(−) Alzheimer disease cases (described in detail in the Comment article by Mentis and colleagues), the figure depicts the clearance of macromolecules and other solutes from meningeal lymphatic vessels. Cover image: Ella Maru Studio.
Author Correction: The human connectome in Alzheimer disease — relationship to biomarkers and genetics

Correction to: Nature Reviews Neurology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41582-021-00529-1, published online 20 July 2021. In the originally published version of this article, the terms ‘early-onset MCI’ and ‘late-onset MCI’ were erroneously used in the sixth paragraph of the section entitled ‘Aβ-associated changes’. The correct terms are ‘early-stage MCI’ and ‘late-stage MCI’. Moreover, studies by Lee et al. (ref. 174) and Buckner et al. (ref. 175) were incorrectly discussed and cited in the first paragraph of the section entitled ‘Early-onset AD’. These studies should instead be cited after ‘prodromal AD’ in the below sentence in the fifth paragraph of the section entitled ‘Aβ-associated changes’:
A novel human endometrial epithelial cell line for modeling gynecological diseases and for drug screening

Endometrium-related malignancies including uterine endometrioid carcinoma, ovarian clear cell carcinoma and ovarian endometrioid carcinoma are major types of gynecologic cancer, claiming more than 13,000 women’s lives annually in the United States. In vitro cell models that recapitulate “normal” endometrial epithelial cells and their malignant counterparts are critically needed to facilitate the studies of pathogenesis in endometrium-related carcinomas. To achieve this objective, we have established a human endometrial epithelial cell line, hEM3, through immortalization and clonal selection from a primary human endometrium culture. hEM3 exhibits stable growth in vitro without senescence. hEM3 expresses protein markers characteristic of the endometrial epithelium, and they include PAX8, EpCAM, cytokeratin 7/8, and ER. hEM3 does not harbor pathogenic germline mutations in genes involving DNA mismatch repair (MMR) or homologous repair (HR) pathways. Despite its unlimited capacity of in vitro proliferation, hEM3 cells are not transformed, as they are not tumorigenic in immunocompromised mice. The cell line is amenable for gene editing, and we have established several gene-specific knockout clones targeting ARID1A, a tumor suppressor gene involved in the SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling. Drug screening demonstrates that both HDAC inhibitor and PARP inhibitor are effective in targeting cells with ARID1A deletion. Together, our data support the potential of hEM3 as a cell line model for studying the pathobiology of endometrium-related diseases and for developing effective precision therapies.
Mapping the genetic architecture of human traits to cell types in the kidney identifies mechanisms of disease and potential treatments

The functional interpretation of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) is challenging due to the cell-type-dependent influences of genetic variants. Here, we generated comprehensive maps of expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) for 659 microdissected human kidney samples and identified cell-type-eQTLs by mapping interactions between cell type abundances and genotypes. By partitioning heritability using stratified linkage disequilibrium score regression to integrate GWAS with single-cell RNA sequencing and single-nucleus assay for transposase-accessible chromatin with high-throughput sequencing data, we prioritized proximal tubules for kidney function and endothelial cells and distal tubule segments for blood pressure pathogenesis. Bayesian colocalization analysis nominated more than 200 genes for kidney function and hypertension. Our study clarifies the mechanism of commonly used antihypertensive and renal-protective drugs and identifies drug repurposing opportunities for kidney disease.
tDCS randomized controlled trials in no-structural diseases: a quantitative review

Sci Rep. 2021 Aug 11;11(1):16311. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-95084-6. The increasing number and quality of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) employing transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) denote the rising awareness of neuroscientific community about its electroceutical potential and opening to include these treatments in the framework of medical therapies under the indications of the international authorities. The purpose of this quantitative review is to estimate the recommendation strength applying the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluations (GRADE) criteria and PICO (population, intervention, comparison, outcome) model values for effective tDCS treatments on no-structural diseases, and to provide an estimate of Sham effect for future RCTs. Applying GRADE evaluation pathway, we searched in literature the tDCS-based RCTs in psychophysical diseases displaying a major involvement of brain electrical activity imbalances. Three independent authors agreed on Class 1 RCTs (18 studies) and meta-analyses were carried out using a random-effects model for pathologies sub-selected based on PICO and systemic involvement criteria. The meta-analysis integrated with extensive evidence of negligible side effects and low-cost, easy-to-use procedures, indicated that tDCS treatments for depression and fatigue in Multiple Sclerosis ranked between moderately and highly recommendable. For these interventions we reported the PICO variables, with left vs. right dorsolateral prefrontal target for 30 min/10 days against depression and bilateral somatosensory vs occipital target for 15 min/5 days against MS fatigue. An across-diseases meta-analysis devoted to the Sham effect provided references for power analysis in future tDCS RCTs on these clinical conditions. High-quality indications support tDCS as a promising tool to build electroceutical treatments against diseases involving neurodynamics alterations.
Thermo-sensitive micelles extend therapeutic potential for febrile seizures

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 296 (2021) Cite this article. Firstly, the temperature threshold of FS was investigated as a guideline for further thermo-responsive treatment. Mice pups were placed in a hyperthermia chamber at different environmental temperature (38, 41, or 44 °C) and their rectal temperatures were monitored every 5 min, and finally at seizure onset to establish the threshold temperature for FS. (Fig. 1b). We found that FS onset in different hyperthermia conditions occurred when the rectal temperature was above 39 °C (Fig. 1c) and mice would not develop into FS onset with the rectal temperature below 39 °C (Fig. S1), suggesting that 39 °C could be the in vivo seizure-necessity temperature.
Disturbed Circadian Rhythm May Be Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary: Long-term circadian rhythm disruptions induce Alzheimer’s disease-like pathology in rats, which can be reversed by administering fluoxetine. Additionally, elevated levels of amyloid beta and circadian rhythm disruptions can trigger each other, leading to the cascade of neurological symptoms of dementia. Source: Shoolini University. Our body is tuned to function...

