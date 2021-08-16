Cancel
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin says resigned after losing confidence of parliament

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Monday that he resigned because he lost the confidence of the majority of lawmakers in parliament. Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, and has been asked to stay on by the palace as...

wnmtradio.com

Muhyiddin Yassin
#Kuala Lumpur#Parliament#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Malaysian
