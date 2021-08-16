Latest News & White Papers this Week

Cancel
 6 days ago

WIMMIC - A New Fabless RF/MW MMIC Design House in Europe - WIMMIC. thinkRF and TMYTEK Collaborate to Develop Products for 5G, 6G and Advanced mmWave Applications - thinkRF. Mission Microwave Receives Millions In Orders for their 200 Watt Ka-Band GaN Solid State BUC - Mission Microwave. ALCAN Develops Low...

www.everythingrf.com

Computersspeckyboy.com

Weekly News for Designers № 605

ALX Free Themes – You’ll want to check out this collection of free WordPress themes to enhance your projects. 10 Reasons We Switched to Figma For Icon Design – The team at Font Awesome provide an inside look at how Figma has benefitted their design work. 8 React JavaScript Snippets...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

New RF and Microwave Products this Week

GamesRadar+

PS5 restock: Sony Direct and GameStop drop confirmed today

Today looks like it'll be a busy one for PS5 restock deals; alongside a potential GameStop drop this morning, Sony Direct is holding a stock event for those on its waiting list. Unlike other PS5 drops held in this fashion, which are open to the public, today's Sony deals are for account-holders only; you'll need to be logged in at 12pm ET/ 3pm PT in order to have a shot at picking the system up today.
Designpaperspecs.com

Weekly Quiz: Artwork Pressed Lower Than a Paper’s Surface is…?

The opposite of embossing, debossing sandwiches your paper between a 2-part die to lower an image beneath a sheet’s surface. (Debossing is often referred to as the 3rd dimension in your design.) Raising or lowering type or an image within your design adds texture by creating shadow and depth, lending allure to your brochures, letterheads and business cards.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Latest Weekly Famitsu review scores

The latest edition of Japanese gaming bible Weekly Famitsu is now with subscribers and this week’s edition contains four reviews which include Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX and Destroy All Humans! However, the highest review score in this week’s edition goes to Song of Horror for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out all the latest reviews down below.
Aerospace & Defenseeverythingrf.com

A&D Update - Latest News & Products

Technology Breakthrough: Raytheon Develops a Software Defined Aperture for Radars - Raytheon Technologies. Mercury Introduces Heterogeneous Processing Module with AI for Radar, 5G and EW Applications - Mercury Systems. Industrial Grade Software Defined Radios with GPU for Spectrum Management and SIGINT - Analog Devices. Industry First 100V RF GaN on...
Rock Musicindieisnotagenre.com

PLANET - The latest news & reviews

Planet are a four piece indie rock band that was formed in Sydney in 2017. The band is comprised of vocalist and guitarist Matty Took (younger brother of Johnny Took of DMA’s), guitarist Tom Peppitt, bassist Jimmy Weaver and drummer Harry Stewart-Weeks. Planet Discography. EPs. Singles (2017) Waking Eight (2018)
Public Healthculturalnews.com

Latest Weekly Cultural News / Nisei Week 2021 Coronation takes place online

Weekly Cultural News is a substitute publication for monthly Cultural News. P02: Nisei Week 2021 Virtual Experience at YouTube channel. P03: Ikebana Exhibition – Bamboo and Petals: An Offering to Those Los to COVID-19 P04: Japanese Percussion Lesson #61: Narimono for Yamatogaku song “Fuji Murasaki”. Ad: Uyehara Travel provides 7th...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Pasternack Introduces New Series of Mechanically Tunable Waveguide Gunn Diode Oscillators

Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has released a new waveguide Gunn diode oscillators ideal for electronic warfare and electronic countermeasures, microwave radio systems, military and commercial communications systems and more. Pasternack's new mechanically tunable waveguide Gunn diode oscillators cover...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

RFMW to Provide Design and Sales Support for Unictron Antenna Modules

RFMW is now providing design and sales support for Unictron (formerly SANAV) antenna modules. Unictron Technologies Corporation (UTC) is a leading provider of antennas, antenna modules, and piezoelectric ceramic elements in Taiwan. Founded in 1988, Unictron started out as an electronic components distributor in Taipei, Taiwan. Their two major product groups are antennas and antenna modules for wireless communications and piezoceramic elements for devices used in our daily life and various industrial applications.
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

NAI Introduces STEADY LINK Series-C LMR 240 and LMR 400 Coax Cable Assemblies

NAI, a designer and manufacturer of custom interconnect solutions that deliver power and signals to monitor data, connect people and keep equipment operating, continues its introduction of new standard interconnect products under the STEADY LINK brand with the launch of a new line of Series-C LMR 240 and 400 coaxial cable assemblies. Series-C coax jumpers are designed to address the dramatic increase in the use of mobile devices by providing interconnect solutions to service 4G LTE and 5G wireless and industrial network applications.
Restaurantspmq.com

This Week in Pizza 8-18-2021

— CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THIS WEEK IN PIZZA! — :: The latest in pizza industry news & marketing ::. These States Offer the Cheapest and Priciest Pizzas in the U.S. 10 Tips for Using Social Media to Create Fans of Your Brand. Better Business Survey Will Help Chefs...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Triad and Mobilicom to Develop Multi-function Radios for Military and UAV Applications

Triad RF Systems has entered into a partnership with Mobilicom, an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms. The partnership will initially provide an integrated product line featuring Mobilicom’s multi-function radios (MCU product family) coupled with Triad’s high-power radio solutions and create a new product line for sale and distribution by both companies. The product line will include Mobilicom’s secure Mobile MESH technology and its ICE Cybersecurity Suite with Triad’s smart RF amplifiers to provide the most cost-effective and efficient fully integrated amplified MIMO (multi-input and multi-output) radios, on the market, for MESH network communications.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Pasternack Introduces Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies for Wireless Infra Installations

Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has expanded its ever-growing line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies using Pasternack’s Super Flex cables, as well as popular cable offerings from Times Microwave that are ideal for use in wireless infrastructure installations, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and other low-PIM applications. These new cables are available in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery.
Salisbury, MDeverythingrf.com

Filtronic Develops Customized Tower Top Amplifier for Tier 1 US Public Safety OEM

Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms and mission-critical communications markets, announced that it has successfully developed a customised Tower Top Amplifier (TTA) system for a public safety OEM in the USA. The TTA development project exceeded customer expectations in terms of both performance and time to completion, and at the same time has halved order-to-shipment time.
Businesseverythingrf.com

ViaLite to Supply GPS/GNSS Fiber Links to a Leading Stock Exchange

ViaLite was awarded the contract to supply outdoor-based fiber transmission systems, including its leading-edge performance GPS/GNSS fiber links to one of the world’s leading stock exchanges, operating across multiple global locations including the USA, UK, and Asia. The Tx fiber optic links were housed in the new miniature IP-65 weatherproof ODE-MINI for the rooftop section of the system, which then optically transmitted the GPS/GNSS signals to the Rx fiber optic links located in an indoor 1U rack chassis. The ODE-MINI is the smallest and most capable outdoor enclosure available in the market today, offering plug and play rapid deployment, and comes with a flexible range of frequency applications and performance options, such as dual redundant power supplies and SNMP for monitoring and control.

