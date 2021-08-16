James William Booth, 92, passed away Aug. 5, 2021, in Norfolk, Virginia, with his family by his side. He and his wife moved from Panama City, Florida to Norfolk in 2014. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara, his daughter Melissa St. Clair Wright, her husband Neal Timothy Wright and grandson Matthew James Wright. Mr. Booth attended Parkersburg High School and graduated in the Class of 1947. He was always proud of this class who were together from Grade 1 through Grade 12! He was a Chemist by profession and retired from Arizona Chemical Company in Panama City, FL, in 1995. A memorial service will be held in Norfolk on Aug. 18, 2021, with Rev. Jim Goodbow officiating. Holloman-Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.