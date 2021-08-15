Arizona Diamondbacks: Most bizarre fact about team in 2021
The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a truly disastrous 2021 season. The team entered Sunday at 38-80, good enough for the worst record in MLB. Yet the club had a magical moment Saturday when Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first MLB start. It was a truly special sight to behold and something fans in attendance will never forget. The win gave the Diamondbacks No. 38 on the year. But even in such a miserable year to be a fan, the team reached this mountaintop, albeit unofficially, once before.calltothepen.com
