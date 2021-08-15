Cancel
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks: Most bizarre fact about team in 2021

By Steven Kubitza
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks are having a truly disastrous 2021 season. The team entered Sunday at 38-80, good enough for the worst record in MLB. Yet the club had a magical moment Saturday when Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first MLB start. It was a truly special sight to behold and something fans in attendance will never forget. The win gave the Diamondbacks No. 38 on the year. But even in such a miserable year to be a fan, the team reached this mountaintop, albeit unofficially, once before.

LOS ANGELES -- When the Dodgers went all in at the Trade Deadline, which brought over Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Danny Duffy, they had the National League West title in the forefront of their minds. Unlike years past, they felt they needed to significantly bulk up the roster to stay afloat in the ultra-competitive division.

