Arizona Diamondbacks: Most bizarre fact about team in 2021

The Rockies just swept the Padres at Coors Field, and will hope to do the same to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, who have themselves won six of their last seven contests. Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 0.00 ERA) could not really have done a better job in his first major league start. Last week he became just the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first MLB start, and will try to similarly hold down the Rockies. It’s probably a bit much to expect another result like that (repeating this feat would be wilder than CM Punk arriving in AEW), especially in his first time facing them.