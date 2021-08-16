Dodgers Make It Look Easy in 14-4 Win to Complete Sweep of Mets

The Mets were bad at every facet of the game, from pitching to hitting to managing. Carlos Carrasco started to show that the Mets rushed him back as he struggled again. Carrasco allowed six runs in two innings and needed 57 pitches to make it through the awful start. It only took three batters for Justin Turner to hit a two-run home run and give L.A. a 2-0 lead. Will Smith added on with another homer in the first inning, and the Dodgers never looked back. Max Muncy also mixed in two more homers throughout the blowout as well.