Covid isolation rules change for England and NI

BBC
 6 days ago

Paralympics to be without spectators amid surge in cases. Eight days before the start of the Paralympic Games, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee has announced venues in Tokyo and three other prefectures will not be allowed to hold events with spectators. It was decided during its meeting with the national...

Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Antibody therapy wins approval and NI sees cases surge

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. A new Covid treatment that uses laboratory-made antibodies to attack the virus has been approved in the UK. The drug Ronapreve - known as REGEN-COV in the US - has been shown to prevent infections and reduce the need for hospital treatment, the regulator said. Made by the US company Regeneron and Switzerland's Roche, it was famously part of the experimental treatment given to former US President Donald Trump. The drug is expected to be used by the NHS soon but it is expensive and is likely to be reserved for those most at risk of getting seriously ill. Experts said it may be used for those who do not respond to the vaccine, because their immune systems are compromised. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca announced another antibody treatment - delivered by injection and lasting up to a year - cuts the risk of Covid symptoms by 77%.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

New isolation rules: Do I need to isolate over the weekend if I get pinged before rules change on Monday?

Boris Johnson has said that plans to change self-isolation rules on 16 August to free fully-vaccinated Britons from quarantine are “nailed on”. From Monday, anyone who is fully vaccinated will able to escape self-isolation if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. In new rules published by the government, they state that people who have been in contact with a positive case are advised to get a free PCR test as soon as possible. While they are asked to take precautions, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces and limit contact with other people while...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Self-isolation for double-jabbed close contacts to end on 16 August in England

Self-isolation for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with a person who tests positive for Covid-19 will end on 16 August, the government has announcedDouble-jabbed people contacted by NHS Test and Trace currently have to self-isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone who has the virus.But the government has been keen to alter the rules after vast numbers of people were “pinged” by the app in recent weeks, causing businesses to complain that staff were unable to return to work.Health secretary Sajid Javid has now said if fully vaccinated people are contacted by NHS Test...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI ministers to discuss relaxing self-isolation rules

Covid-19 rules on self-isolation could change in Northern Ireland on 16 August if ministers agree to a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann. He has put forward a paper, seen by BBC News NI, due to be discussed at an executive meeting later on Thursday. It recommends that people who...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI medics warn of more cancelled operations

Health officials have warned it is inevitable that more operations will be cancelled as Northern Ireland's health service struggles with Covid pressures. The warning was issued by the Health and Social Care Board as senior medics appealed to the public to take up the offer of vaccination against the virus.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Swann sets target of 90% of NI jabbed for Covid-19

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 would be cut by half if another 5% of adults in Northern Ireland were vaccinated. About 86% of adults in Northern Ireland have had at least one jab for Covid-19. Mr Swann told BBC...
LifestyleShropshire Star

Timeline of travel rule changes

Fifty changes to the rules for travellers arriving in England have been made since March 2020. Fifty changes to the rules for travellers arriving in England have been made since March 2020. Here is a timeline of the amendments:. – 1. June 8 2020: Arrivals are subjected to a 14-day...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Relaxation of NI self-isolation comes in effect

Fully-vaccinated close contacts of people who have Covid-19 no longer need to automatically self-isolate. Instead, they should get a PCR test on day two and day eight of what would have been their 10-day isolation period. A number of changes to Covid-19 restrictions made by the NI Executive last week...
Small BusinessBBC

Covid: What the 'ping' rule changes mean for small businesses

From Monday double-jabbed adults and unvaccinated under-18s will no longer have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone with Covid-19. What do small business owners make of the changes?. The town of Woodbridge is home to about 8,000 people. It is a key town in the East Suffolk...
Public Healthbatleynews.co.uk

Self-isolation rules change from today: this is what you need to know

People with both coronavirus jabs no longer have to self-isolate after contact with a positive case from today (Monday, August 16). As of Monday, those who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with a positive case, and instead will be advised to take a PCR test.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Health pressures in NI like 'the middle of winter'

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has compared the pressures facing the health service to those normally experienced "in the middle of winter". "Any additional admissions over and above the current level of activity will put significant pressures on the health service," said Sir Michael McBride. Sir Michael and Health Minister...
EducationBBC

Covid career changers: ‘Do something you love’

History shows when there's an economic shock, it's young people whose incomes and career prospects are the hardest hit and take the longest to recover. When covid restrictions in Greater Manchester were tightened to the highest-level last year, freelance photographer Drew Forsyth didn't know if his business would survive. "I...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Thousands queue across NI for Big Jab Weekend

Northern Ireland's regional Covid-19 vaccination centres are offering first doses to over-18s this weekend for the first time since July. The Department of Health hopes the Big Jab Weekend campaign will increase vaccination rates amid rising cases. This weekend will be the last chance for adults to get their first...

