Covid isolation rules change for England and NI

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. A new Covid treatment that uses laboratory-made antibodies to attack the virus has been approved in the UK. The drug Ronapreve - known as REGEN-COV in the US - has been shown to prevent infections and reduce the need for hospital treatment, the regulator said. Made by the US company Regeneron and Switzerland's Roche, it was famously part of the experimental treatment given to former US President Donald Trump. The drug is expected to be used by the NHS soon but it is expensive and is likely to be reserved for those most at risk of getting seriously ill. Experts said it may be used for those who do not respond to the vaccine, because their immune systems are compromised. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca announced another antibody treatment - delivered by injection and lasting up to a year - cuts the risk of Covid symptoms by 77%.