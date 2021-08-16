Cancel
Springfield, IL

Area communities receive first payments from Federal funds for COVID relief

classichits106.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker announced that $40 million in payments are being made to 1,250 small cities, towns and villages across Illinois, representing the first wave of more than $742 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act aid. These federal relief dollars can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration is urging local governments who have not yet done so to take steps to apply for funding before the deadline of September 30, 2021. Area communities receiving funds include LaSalle with $610,700, Spring Valley with $348,300, Utica with $90,800, and Magnolia with $16,800.

www.classichits106.com

